Minister of Education Anthony Garcia is extending condolences to the family of Day Care Services Provider Jezelle Philip.
who was stabbed to death in close proximity to the day care services centre in Port of Spain yesterday morning.
While the Minister says, the pre-school does not fall under the jurisdiction of his Ministry, Garcia is condemning what he calls an act of senseless violence against someone who was making a positive contribution towards moulding the lives and minds of the nation's children.
The Ministry says, Phillip has a child attending a primary school in Port of Spain and the Student Support Services Division of the Education Ministry would lend support by extending the required psychological and counselling services to the child.
Counselling services would also be provided for the children of the alleged perpetrator who are attending public schools in the Port of Spain district, by School Social Workers.
The Ministry is also willing to provide the services of its Psychologists, Guidance Counsellors and School Social Workers to the children at the day care centre at the request of their parents.