The unidentified body of a man found in South Oropouche earlier this morning.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the discovery of a man's body found near the compound of Anand's Low Price Supermarket in South Oropouche.

According to investigators, the unidentified body was discovered soon after 7:20 a.m. by Rickell Dookhan, the supermarket's maintenance manager.

The man appeared to be in his 40s, of East Indian descent, and was dressed in three quarter pants, a blue and white shirt, and rubber slippers.

Investigators say there appeared to be blood stains on the left side of the man's shoulder and the body appeared to be swollen.

