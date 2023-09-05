Homicide detectives are now investigating the discovery of a man's body found near the compound of Anand's Low Price Supermarket in South Oropouche.
According to investigators, the unidentified body was discovered soon after 7:20 a.m. by Rickell Dookhan, the supermarket's maintenance manager.
The man appeared to be in his 40s, of East Indian descent, and was dressed in three quarter pants, a blue and white shirt, and rubber slippers.
Investigators say there appeared to be blood stains on the left side of the man's shoulder and the body appeared to be swollen.