MAN SHOT DEAD IN CAURA

A 41-year-old man suspected of being a known marijuana planter was shot dead last night at his Caura house, while a nine-year-old girl was injured.
Investigators told TV6 News Carlton Elias had just gotten to his home on Tumbasound Road shortly before midnight when he was ambushed by two assailants dressed in camouflage and shot multiple times.
One of the bullets injured a nine-year-old girl in the left arm.
Elias was discovered dead by relatives who heard the loud explosions.
At the scene, investigators discovered a shotgun cartridge and a cutlass.
Following the latest murder in Arima this morning, in which Marvin Safe was shot dead , the year's murder count now stands at 386.