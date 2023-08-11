One man is dead, and two others injured after gunmen opened fire on a group of people in the Malick area on Thursday night.
Investigators say the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Visham Ragbir of 7th Avenue, Malick, Barataria.
Ragbir was liming with a group of friends in a nearby house when gunmen burst in and opened fire, according to police.
A 37-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were both shot and injured at the house as well.
Ragbir's death pushed the country's murder count to 350 for the year.