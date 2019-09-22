Trinidad and Tobago will not have its public services and schools shutdown tomorrow.
Minister of National Security, Stuart Young made the announcement in a press conference on Tropical Storm Karen, earlier today.
The Minister explained that, as of 10am on Sunday, the government did not find reason to implement a shutdown, but they will be continuing evaluation efforts to make alternative decisions if necessary.
He also underscored that emergency personnel have been preparing themselves for the storm and has full confidence that stakeholders will perform where necessary.