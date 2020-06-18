Yellow Level: Adverse Weather Alert #3

⚠️ ADVERSE WEATHER ALERT #3 - June 18th, 2:00 PM to June 19th, 12:00 AM Thunderstorm activity developing this afternoon into evening | Street/flash flooding, gusty winds in excess of 60km/hr and agitated/choppy seas can be expected in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

