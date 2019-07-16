A teenager has appeared before the Port of Spain Children’s Court charged with the murder of 47-year-old Lester Sookhai, which occurred in December 2018.
The 16-year-old boy, of no fixed place of abode, who was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, stood before Master Vijay Paul, on Monday 15th July 2019.
Mr. Sookhai, a shopkeeper, of Maingot Road, Tunapuna, was at his business place along with a relative around 10:00am on Tuesday 11th December 2018, when the suspect entered and shot him. The suspect escaped on foot, while Mr. Sookhai died on the scene.
Ongoing investigations into the matter resulted in the teen’s arrest by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, on Monday 8th July 2019.
Investigations were spearheaded by ASP (Ag.) Sean Dhilpaul, while PC Schankar Bedessie, both of HBI Region 2, laid the charges on Saturday 13th July 2019.
The teen is expected to reappear before the Court on Friday 26th July 2019.