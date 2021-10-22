Former insurrectionist and leader of the 1990 attempted coup Imam Yasin Abu Bakr is dead.
"To Allah we belong and to him is our eventual return. ALLAHU AKBAR" Bakr's son Fuad Abu Bakr posted on Facebook last night.
The Express understands that Bakr fell at home and was taken to the hospital where he died. Doctors tried to resuscitate him in vain. Cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Bakr celebrated his 80th birthday on October 19.
In 1990, 100 of Bakr's armed followers stormed the Red House, taking the prime minister hostage and declaring the overthrow of the Government. It was the only Islamist coup ever attempted in the Western hemisphere. He surrendered six days later after being offered amnesty, and spent two years in jail.