The Trade Ministry has said through the Finance Ministry. that a supplementary list of Basic Food Items became VAT-Free Zero-Rated. from Monday November 1st.
The Ministry said that while many supermarkets have made the effort to remove V.A.T. from the relevant items, there are many which have still not done so and others which have not started the process.
The Supermarkets Association confirms that while V.A.T. was removed from the bulk of the 3000 identified items by November 1st 2021 in a timely fashion. Not all supermarkets, neighborhood shops and parlors fall under the umbrella Association.
Joining TV6 News was Group Marketing Manager at Extra Foods, Daniel Austin. He was on to discuss why Xtra Foods has started highlighting to customers the price changes that shows prices with V.A.T. and the Zero rated prices.