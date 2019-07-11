Following video footage surfacing of at least two pick up truck owners trying to empty their tanks after Super fuel was pumped into their Diesel vehicles, National Petroleum says they are investigating the matter.
The incident is believed to have occurred at the NP Service Station located in Diego Martin yesterday.
Explaining that they are aware of the incident, the Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited says they've launched an investigation to figure out how Super fuel was inadvertently discharged into the Diesel fuel storage tank.
Read their full statement:
The Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NP) is aware of fuel contamination that occurred at the NP Diego Martin Service Station on 2019 Wednesday July 10 at approximately 1:00pm when Super fuel was inadvertently discharged into the Diesel fuel storage tank. As an immediate measure, the sale of diesel fuel at this station was suspended and maintenance technicians were deployed to the site to remove the product from the tank and take remedial action to flush the entire system.
The Premium fuel and Super fuel at this Service Station were unaffected, and the sale of these products continued without issue. A new supply of product (diesel) has since been delivered to the Diego Martin Service Station.
NP assures the public that a full investigation and analysis of the matter is being conducted. Moreover, NP continues to advocate for strict compliance with standard procedures for the receipt of fuel at service stations and continues to emphasise to all its site operators/ dealers the critical importance of following the established procedure so that the motoring public continues to receive good fuel quality.
NP remains committed to ensuring that this matter is resolved as quickly as possible.