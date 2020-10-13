There was another promise today, from the Ministry of Works to the people of Rousillac and surrounding communities.
On Tuesday morning, following yesterday's second protest in the Grants Road area, the Ministry's chief technical officer and a team of engineers visited the site on behalf of Minister Rohan Sinanan.
These major potholes have plagued residents for years, and recently they began demanding that they be fixed, saying too many motorists suffer daily on this path.
But residents say they were expecting the Minister himself on location, which led to mixed feelings about the promise to begin work on Wednesday.
Residents say they will not hesitate to return with burning tyres if this latest assurance comes to nought.