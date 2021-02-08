TV6 Political Editor Juhel Browne spoke to Ashlee Burnett, founder of Feminitt calls for government and opposition to work together.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Face To Face Schooling Resumes

Face To Face Schooling Resumes

Face-to-face schooling resumed for several thousand students across the nation on Monday, in the first stage of the Ministry of Education's phased re-opening of schools.

Kite Surfing Preview

Kite Surfing Preview

The winds were kicking up over the weekend, especially in the Columbus Channel on the South Coast of Los Iros.

Lengua Landslip Update

Lengua Landslip Update

Still no update for residents of Lengua Road, Indian Walk, Moruga on a major landslip which has crumbled homes and continues to threaten others.

Scrap The Whole System!

Scrap The Whole System!

Scrap the whole system! This is the position of political analyst Derek Ramsamooj, who points out that adding three more seats to the THA will not necessarily prevent another deadlock.