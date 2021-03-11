Twenty-four hours after a South woman lost her life at the hands of her common-law husband, another woman narrowly escaped death in similar circumstances, just a short distance away.
The 26-year-old woman reports that around 8.30 last night, the suspect was at her Bayshore Avenue home when an argument ensued. He then reportedly threatened to light the house on fire following which he locked her in the room and made good on the threat. However she was able to escape, sustaining burns only to one foot. Unfortunately the fire spread to neghbouring homes, causing damage to three other properties. The suspect was apprehended and taken for psychiatric evaluation at the San Fernando General Hospital.