The Finance Minister says that while preparations were underway for Budget 2021, he received different letters of advice from the Cancer Society and the West Indian Tobacco Company - WITCO - regarding raising taxes on tobacco products.
The Minister made the disclosure today, as he led off debate on a Motion to confirm the Collection of Taxes Order in the House of Representatives which returned from a recess following the Budget debate.
He said the Cancer Society also provided a number of articles and statistics that show the damage tobacco does to people and how it causes cancer.
The motion today was only meant to confirm the 20 percent increase in the excise duty on locally manufactured tobacco products and the 20 percent on imported tobacco from the Common Market Origin.
Leading off the Opposition's response was Mayaro MP Rushton Paray who said the measure was a revenue generating one under the guise of health.