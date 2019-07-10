THE funeral for three-year-old Isaiah Hazel, who fell asleep and suffocated in a school bus last week, was held today near his home in Couva.
Head of the Mount Moriah Spiritual Baptist Church in California, Mother Marva Thomas officiated at the funeral service.
She pleaded with the Hazel family to let go of any anger and hatred towards the owner of the bus who may have accidentally left the child in the bus that day.
Thomas said “God is the judge. We are not in authority to judge the driver”.
Isiah’s Godmother also spoke at the funeral.
She described the boy as smart, cheerful, and wise beyond his years.
The toddler died of hyperthermia caused by extreme heat and dehydration over the six-hour period he was in the private school bus last Thursday.
The driver of the bus, a 31 year old mother of three, of St Andrews Village, Perseverance, was detained for questioning by police that evening.
On Friday morning she was taken for medical treatment and was hospitalised at the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.
She has since been released and his back in police custody.
The grandfather of Isaiah, Arthur Hazel, said he is seeking justice for his grandson’s death.
He said that driver of the bus had a responsibility to take care of the children in her vehicle.
The child’s parents, Kendell Hazel and Amanda Vincent, are distraught over the loss of their only child and have declined to be interviewed by media.