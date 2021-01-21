On February 1st, the country would know whether the Sean Luke murder trial, will proceed.
Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoo are charged with the gruesome March 2006 killing.
Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds is still deliberating over an application by Mitchell's attorneys to have the prosecution stayed against their client.
That application is over a prosecutor -- who was previously involved -- being the same attorney who represented Mitchell, during the preliminary enquiry.
Also, a High Court judge has instructed the Supreme Court Registrar to liaise with the Commissioner of Prisons, about why the two men -- now ages 28 and 30, are still on remand at the Youth Training Centre.
Six-year-old Sean Luke's body was found in a cane field, near his Couva home.
An autopsy found the boy died from internal injuries, after a cane stalk was inserted into his rectum, and pushed until it reached his throat.