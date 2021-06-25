We are now minutes into the weekend curfew.
And, drivers should not on be the roads, except if they have a curfew pass, have an emergency or are on the way to -- or coming from what is deemed essential work.
One of the things the Police have voiced concern about is drivers caught speeding to beat the curfew and get to their destination by driving recklessly.
Joining us to speak on the weekend curfew and the do's and don'ts was Senior Superintendent -- Wayne Mystar who's in charge of Traffic and the Highway patrol branch of the TTPS.