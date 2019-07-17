“Wee Wee” Charged with Murder of Diego Martin Man

A Beetham Gardens man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with the murder of Jason Charles, which occurred on Monday 6th May, 2019, in the Laventille district.
JOHNSON HOLDER, aka “Wee Wee”, 25, of 24th Street, Beetham Gardens, was also charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on Tuesday 16th July, 2019.
Mr. Charles, 41, a labourer, of Upper Cuthbert Circular, Four Roads, Diego Martin, was discovered dead at an abandoned house located along Cox Lane, Laventille, with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.
The accused was subsequently arrested by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force in the Port of Spain district, on Sunday 14th July, 2019.
Investigations were spearheaded by W/ASP Suzette Martin, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 1, while Holder, was charged by Cpl (Ag.) Nigel Davis-Guerra, also of HBI Region 1, on Tuesday 16th July, 2019.