As the battle for power in the Tobago House of Assembly intensifies, one political leader has been visited by the police.
Word tonight that political leader of the PDP, Watson Duke, has been given a police warning.
He has been warned by the Roxborough Police to stop taking pictures and intimidating Ashton Davidson, the father of PNM Tobago Council Political Leader, Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
Mr. Ashton Davidson made a report to police last Friday.
According to Mr. Davidson, the PDP Leader has on more than one occasion visited his property, taken videos and pictures and plastered it on Facebook and other social media platforms. On one occasion, Mr. Davidson said he met Watson Duke outside his property and there was an exchange of words.
Mr. Davidson said Watson Duke has taken to the media alleging all sorts of nonsense with respect to his property.
As such, Mr. Davidson has retained an attorney in the matter.