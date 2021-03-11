President of the Public Services Association Watson Duke charged with causing a false report of fire to the fire services has been found guilty.
The matter stems from an incident on September 19th 2017 in which he allegedly pulled a fire alarm at the Arima Borough Corporation causing fire officers to respond.
At that time he pleaded not guilty and the matter went to trial.
When the matter was concluded today before Arima Magistrate Avionne Gill, there was a guilty conviction
The case was adjourned to April 26th for sentencing.
However his defence attorney requested to put forward a plea in mitigation.