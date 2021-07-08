The Deputy Chairman of the Water and Sewage Authority, Mr Ravindra Nanga was thrust into the role of Chairman of the Authority's Board of Commissioners today following the resignation of Executive Director, Dr Lennox Sealy with immediate effect.
The announcement from the Ministry of Public Utilities this morning said the WASA Board will make an announcement on the appointment of an interim executive management team that will work towards facilitating a seamless process of restructuring and transformation of the Authority.
According to a news release, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales met with Dr Lennox Sealy earlier today and thanked him for his tenure at WASA, and noted that the Government felt that the transformation was not proceeding at a sufficiently rapid pace. He stressed that there was still much to be accomplished to get the Authority to the place where citizens can enjoy a reliable supply of water.
Accordingly, Minister Gonzales noted that Dr Sealy was appointed Executive Director because it was felt that he needed full executive authority to make the decisions that would urgently set the Authority on the path to a long overdue transformation.
Minister Gonzales further noted that water is a vital resource and a universal human right and a proper functioning Water Authority remains a key and burning priority for the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Mr Sealy's resignation comes weeks after the Minister put a stop to WASA'S disconnection drive against customers in arrears.