WASA

The Water and Sewerage Authority (the Authority) advises customers served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant in North and South Trinidad that there will be an interruption in their water supply from 8:00 p.m. to midnight tonight, Monday 29th July 2019.

This has become necessary in order to facilitate emergency electrical maintenance work at the Plant.

The areas affected include the following: 

Supply Disruption

Customers are further advised that it may take up to 24 hours for the supply to normalize to some affected areas. For further information or assistance, customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.

