The Health Ministry has announced that the World Health Organization the W.H.O. released updated guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination, which indicate that any of the COVID-19 vaccines which have received a W.H.O. Emergency Use Listing or E.U.L. may be used interchangeably.
This major development in the global vaccination drive according to the Health Ministry is based on recommendations from the W.H.O's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization.
The Ministry says the current vaccine protocols for Trinidad and Tobago will be revised immediately in accordance with
these updated W.H.O. guidelines and will be reflected in the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine combinations which are accepted for both the TT Safe Zone initiative and for entry into Trinidad and Tobago.
The Health Ministry says this means that persons who received 2 doses of any combination of W.H.O. approved COVID-19 vaccines with a 2-dose regimen will now be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receipt of the final dose.
Additionally, those who received a single dose of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will continue to be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receipt of the vaccine.
The Health Ministry is now advising the public that any W.H.O. approved COVID-19 vaccine may be used as a booster dose for another COVID-19 vaccine.
For example, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be used as a booster for persons who have received 2 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ministry says the following COVID-19 Vaccines have received W.H.O. EUL approval:
* Pfizer-BioNTech
* AstraZeneca
* Janssen-Johnson and Johnson)
* Moderna-NIAID
* Sinopharm BIBP
* Sinovac-CoronaVac
*Covaxin BBV152