After appointing several heads of mission last week, at least one has taken up duties.
High Commissioner Vishnu Dhanpaul assumed duties last Thursday, at the T&T High Commission in London.
The T&T High Commission in London shared these photos to their Facebook page of the former Finance Ministry's Permanent Secretary's first day and first meeting - held virtually-with Vice-Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, Victoria Busby.
At the meeting, the High Commissioner presented his letter to the Secretary of State officially announcing his arrival.
High Commissioner Dhanpaul signalled his commitment to increasing trade and investment between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and Trinidad and Tobago as well as his commitment to heightening engagement with the diaspora.