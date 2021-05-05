Virologist Dr. Nicole Ramlachan joined us virtually in studio to discuss why is the virus spreading rapidly.
Virologist Dr. Nicole Ramlachan on why the virus is spreading so rapidly
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinbago Knight Riders have retained 13 of the players who saw them complete a perfect season last year, to claim a fourth CPL title.
Denesh Ramdin is one of the new faces replacing former skipper Dwayne Bravo.
Two families have lost two relatives to COVID-19 within days . One family makes an impassioned plea to you.
The debate on whether or not police can enter your private premises to enforce the health regulations continues, but according to one legal mind, there is no debate
Trinidad and Tobago recorded close to 300 new COVID cases as of 4pm Thursday.
And while this is less than the record high of 399 new Covid cases reported Wednesday, the death toll has risen again and is now just over 190.
Five PTSC drivers are now in quarantine after one driver tested positive for COVID-19. However the Public Transport Service Corporation is assuring the travelling public that no bus routes will be affected.
President of the Nurses Association, Idi Stuart, is telling the public: We don't have six more days - the system is already overwhelmed. Stuart says at this time, there is only one nurse to Forty-Five COVID patients in hospital
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Morning Brief Brief: 6th May, 2021
- Kamla Tells Rowley Go To Hell
- Beyond the Tape Wednesday 5th May 2021
- Customers Abusing Grocery Workers Over COVID Regulations
- KPB: Gov’t Operating By Vaps
- Morning Edition: 6th May, 2021
- Jamie Thomas Dies
- Beyond the Tape Tuesday 4th May 2021
- CONCACAF Futsal Results
- Home Front: Episode 04