Day 5 of the search for court clerk Andrea Bharatt turns up empty handed again so relatives, friends and well wishers tonight embark on a vigil for her safe return. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the very latest on this story.
Vigil for Andrea Bharatt
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
On Thursday's Morning Edition, what are the legal options surrounding the 6-6 deadlock in th…
The Government through the Parliament will intervene in the Tobago election deadlock, following the January 25th election.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is debunking any notion that without the proper constitution of the Tobago House of Assembly, Tobago's monies are being stolen.
Any hopes of the pending distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in Trinidad and Tobago would mean Carnival as we know it this year...
The Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago was established in 2001 to service vehicles owned by the State.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- VMCOTT In An Emergency Situation
- Beyond the Tape : Wednesday 03rd February 2021
- Todds Road Family Needs Help With Home
- National Security Minister Comments On Kidnapping
- PM On Tobago Monies
- PM On Election Deadlock
- HDC Home Distribution
- Vigil for Andrea Bharatt
- Vaccine Doesn't Mean Carnival In 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 02nd February 2021