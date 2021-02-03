Day 5 of the search for court clerk Andrea Bharatt turns up empty handed again so relatives, friends and well wishers tonight embark on a vigil for her safe return. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the very latest on this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM On Election Deadlock

PM On Election Deadlock

The Government through the Parliament will intervene in the Tobago election deadlock, following the January 25th election.

PM On Tobago Monies

PM On Tobago Monies

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is debunking any notion that without the proper constitution of the Tobago House of Assembly, Tobago's monies are being stolen.