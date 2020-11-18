The infamous viral cop-slapper has been granted $80,000 bail with surety.
Marc Anthony Joseph, of Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain, was granted $80,000 bail with surety after pleading not guilty to a series of charges when he appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Tuesday. The matter was postponed to December 15th.
Joseph was arrested and charged after he reportedly physically and verbally assaulted a police officer, who had issued him a ticket.
The incident occurred in Port of Spain on Friday, November 13th. Amateur footage of the incident went viral. The TTPS says two officers were injured in the melee.