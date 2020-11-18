The infamous viral cop-slapper has been granted $80,000 bail with surety.

Marc Anthony Joseph, of Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain, was granted $80,000 bail with surety after pleading not guilty to a series of charges when he appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Tuesday. The matter was postponed to December 15th.

Joseph was arrested and charged after he reportedly physically and verbally assaulted a police officer, who had issued him a ticket.

The incident occurred in Port of Spain on Friday, November 13th. Amateur footage of the incident went viral. The TTPS says two officers were injured in the melee.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boosting Agriculture In T&T

Boosting Agriculture In T&T

Host of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Youth Business Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with the Agricultural Development Bank and the Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat...

New Signage, Bus Shed For East POS

New Signage, Bus Shed For East POS

Minister Hinds was speaking at the launch of the East Port of Spain Business Improvement District Project, geared at re-branding the area in the hopes of fostering investment and new business ventures.

Chillers Coming For COVID Vaccine

Chillers Coming For COVID Vaccine

As front runners in the race toward a COVID vaccine start emerging, T&T starts its cold chain supply preparation to ensure the liquid gold is kept within the required sub-zero temperatures.