Police are trying to locate five vehicles, which they say were bought with bogus cheques.
These are the vehicles cops are searching for:
- A White Honda CRV – Registration number: PEA 1969;
- A Grey, Black and Orange Nissan Frontier – Registration number: TEA 6581;
- A Black and Orange Nissan Frontier – Registration number: TEA 1132;
- A Pearl White Toyota Hilux Revo – Registration#: TEA 7832;
- And, a Silver Mitsubishi Triton – Registration number: TEA 7909.
According to investigators, a "person of interest" bought the five new vehicles from car dealers.
Police are now urging car dealers to be wary of people buying cars using fraudulent Managers' and Personal Cheques.
And, to get clearance from the respective financial institution, before allowing customers to drive away with the vehicles.
Anyone with information on the vehicles, should call the Fraud Squad at 625-2310; 623-2644; 652-3128; 657-4116 or 653-7834.