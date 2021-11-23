Veera Bhajan has won her case against the Equal Opportunity Tribunal and its chairman for failure to allow her to take up her President-appointed position.
Justice Quinlan-Williams today ordered that Bhajan be allowed to fulfill her role as a lay assessor and be paid $100,000 by the Equal Opportunity Tribunal and its chairman Donna Powell-Raphael for the embarrassment and humiliation she faced.
In response, the Equal Opportunity Tribunal says it respects the court ruling, and will meet with its attorneys to determine the Tribunal's next steps.
Bhajan who was born without arms, has been an attorney since 2011. She was appointed a lay assessor of the Tribunal for three years by President Paula- Mae Weekes on March 17 2021. She had not been able to begin her duties even after several correspondences to the E.O.T's chairman.
The amount of experience Bhajan had in social welfare had been a point of contention during the matter. The judge however said that Bhajan's life had been a testament of social welfare. She added that Bhajan was a "whole person" and added that she has had to make adjustments to live in this world and this society.