There was a vaccine mix up at the Barataria Health Centre.
In a voice note circulating on social media, a woman claims that her parents, who had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, got a call to come in for what they thought was the second shot.
She says, it seemed strange because they already had appointment dates...and weren't expected to go in as yet but they complied. She claims there were a lot of people at the facility and forms were pre-filled by nursing staff to allow the process to flow faster.
However, when her parents read it, it stated that they would be receiving their first dose of the Synopharm vaccine and not their second dose of AstraZeneca.
After alerting nurses, the woman alleges that staff ripped up the form and halted the vaccination process.
Chief executive officer for the North West Regional Health Authority Salisha Baksh confirmed to the Express she had been made aware of the incident.
She noted however, that from her information, there had not been any halt of the vaccination process.
Baksh said when the customer service representative was assisting the couple to fill out their pre-registration forms she did enquire whether they were in attendance to receive their first dose of Sinopharm. At that time they informed the CSR that they already received the first dose of AstraZeneca.
An official then spoke with the couple after reviewing their immunisation cards and the couple was informed that their already scheduled appointment dates would be honoured. The official apologised for the incident and the couple exited the compound.