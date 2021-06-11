TV6 reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh spoke with persons at the Princes Town District Health Facility lining up to get the vaccine on day 3.

Morning Edition: 11th June, 2021

It was presented on Wednesday by the Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. We were joined by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning via Zoom.

Crime Wrap: 10th June, 2021

An Arima man is charged with killing his wife.

A Point Fortin man is charged with fraud.

And, a food run during curfew hours, ends in prison time for another Point Fortin man.

Elderly turned away: 50 vaccines per Health Centre

A society is judged by the way it treats its most vulnerable, with just over thirty seven thousand Sinopharm vaccines remaining, more elderly persons were turned away from health centres on day two of the walk-in vaccination drive.