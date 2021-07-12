The Ministry of Health is providing clarification on vaccination cards, in light of the reopening of the borders on Saturday.
It says there are two types of vaccination cards, which are:
- A local vaccination card or Immunization record
- An international vaccination card which is required for international travel
The Ministry is advising members of the public who have travel plans to visit to have their cards updated by the County Medical Officer of Health with proof of their COVID vaccination and they should use it for travel.