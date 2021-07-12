The Ministry of Health is providing clarification on vaccination cards, in light of the reopening of the borders on Saturday.

It says there are two types of vaccination cards, which are:

  • A local vaccination card or Immunization record
  • An international vaccination card which is required for international travel

The Ministry is advising members of the public who have travel plans to visit to have their cards updated by the County Medical Officer of Health with proof of their COVID vaccination and they should use it for travel.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

No bail for a man charged with stealing a police vehicle, a prisons officer is charged with marijuana possession and police seize a rifle, ammunition and drugs in Pleasantville.

WI_Women Win Again

WI_Women Win Again

As the Windies aim to wrap up the T20 series, the Windies women already sealed the One Day International series 3-0 with two games to spare against Pakistan.