As it stands now, the Health Ministry is reporting that 93 percent of the people in hospital with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.
It represents a 2% rise in hospitalisation among the vaccinated population, moving from five percent to seven percent.
With the highly transmissible delta variant in community spread, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is taking note of what might be cause for concern among vaccinated groups.
The Minister is reminding the population that vaccination must work in tandem with other measures, to effectively lower the rate of COVID-19 spread.