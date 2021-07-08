The US embassy says it continues to play a role in enhancing the rule of law and improving citizen security in Trinidad and Tobago.
It's latest effort includes providing workstations and a server system to support the expansion of an advanced intelligence analysis software to the Customs and Excise Division.
This involved the training of Customs and Excise intelligence analysts to use this platform which allows for more intelligence-led operations and supports narcotics and firearms interdiction efforts at this country's official ports of entry.
During a handover on Wednesday, United States Chargé d'Affaires Shante Moore said, "This donation reaffirms our continued commitment to collaborating with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago on security matters of mutual interest, and our close partnership with Trinbagonian law enforcement to strengthen border security and stem the flow of illicit drugs and weapons into Trinidad and Tobago.
Moore pointed out that the United States has provided over US$10 million in security assistance to Trinidad and Tobago in the last five years. He said this assistance includes equipment, training, mentoring and canines to help build the crime-fighting capacity of T&T law enforcement agencies.