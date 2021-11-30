The following is a release issued by the US State Department on November 30, 2021.
Do not travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory.
Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before you plan any international travel.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Trinidad and Tobago due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. There are restrictions in place on U.S. citizen entry into Trinidad and Tobago. Visit the Embassy's COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Do not travel to:
Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain due to crime.
Violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping, is common.
Gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common. A significant portion of violent crime is gang-related.
Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.
If you decide to travel to Trinidad and Tobago:
- Use caution when walking or driving at night.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Do not display overt signs of wealth, such as expensive watches or jewelry.
- Be extra vigilant when visiting ATMs.
- Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.
- Follow the instructions of local authorities.
- Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.
Port of Spain
Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain.
U.S. government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the following areas: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah. After dark, U.S. government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches.
Source: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/trinidad-and-tobago-travel-advisory.html