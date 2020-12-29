Effective immediately, the U.S. Embassy will no longer be providing free courier services for visa applicants, however, this does not mean you have to visit the location in person to apply.
In a release the Embassy says persons applying for their US Visa must instead submit the necessary documents to the Embassy for processing via TTPOST courier. Such persons are advised to purchase a TrackPak envelope large enough to hold the documents - one envelope for each applicant. Applicants are also advised to purchase a return courier TrackPak envelope, which will allow the U.S. Embassy to return the documents when the process is finished. The Embassy says this applies to both immigrant and non-immigrant visa applications.