The United States Embassy, in Port of Spain has donated an Ultra-Cold freezer to CARPHA -- the Caribbean Public Health Agency.
The US Embassy says it is part of a donation, which includes lab supplies, lab coats, and scrubs.
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires -- Shante Moore, says "The Caribbean Regional Office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the CDC made this donation in support of CARPHA's wider COVID-19 vaccine implementation plan... for Member States, as we try to end this pandemic."
The Embassy says Moore made the donation, valued at over $45,000 US at CARPHA's headquarters, in Port of Spain.
Accepting the donations were Dr. Lisa Indar, Director of Surveillance Disease Prevention, and Control Division, and Dr. Mark Sami -- Director of Corporate Services.
CARPHA Executive Director, Dr. Joy St. John joined the handover event remotely.
The Embassy quoted Dr Indar as saying "the Ultra Cold Freezer is very much appreciated" and\ "will be used to store samples especially those for gene sequencing, COVID-19 positive cases, and will act as a repository for other important specimens."