Christmas Day is still a way off, but the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management has received some goodies, to help with its operations.
The ODPM has received two Jeep vehicles and 18 Samsung Galaxy Tablets.
A number of Hand Crank Radios were also donated.
But, the exact number donated is unclear.
The U.S. Embassy said it donated 195 hand crank radios, and the Ministry of National Security says it received 96 radios.
U.S. Ambassador, Joseph Mondello, handed over the items, valued at approximately $255,000 U.S. Dollars to Minister of National Security, Stuart Young and ODPM C.E.O., Retired Major General Rodney Smart, on Tuesday.