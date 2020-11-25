US Ambassador Joseph Mondello in reaction to the illegal entry by the group of Venezuelan migrants, says the responsibility for the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela lies squarely with the failed policies and abuses of the Maduro regime.
He says that in September, the United Nations' Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela documented that since 2014 - long before the current O-A-S and U.S. leadership took office - Venezuelan authorities under Maduro have committed grave human rights violations and crimes in violation of international law, including extrajudicial executions, torture, arbitrary detentions, and excessive use of force.
The ambassador says at the same time, the economic incompetence of the Maduro regime has thrown a once prosperous, resource-rich country into poverty and turmoil.
He notes that many blame US sanctions but argues that the Venezuelan economy was in free-fall long before the United States began to impose sanctions in August 2017 and the European Union in November 2017.
Ambassador Mondello says it is Maduro and his backers, not sanctions, who are to blame for the millions of Venezuelans living in dire economic conditions and who have fled their homes since he assumed power.
He says the United States will continue to work with Trinidad and Tobago to help mitigate the consequences of this crisis, and he looks forward to the day when Venezuelans feel safe and secure enough to return home and rebuild their country rather than seek refuge elsewhere.