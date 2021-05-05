Repatriation exercises continue apace with roughly 350 nationals expected to return home by mid-May.

Players Retained By TKR

The Trinbago Knight Riders have retained 13 of the players who saw them complete a perfect season last year, to claim a fourth CPL title.

Denesh Ramdin is one of the new faces replacing former skipper Dwayne Bravo.

Police Can Enter Your Home In Pandemic

The debate on whether or not police can enter your private premises to enforce the health regulations continues, but according to one legal mind, there is no debate

Gov't Says 2nd Vaccine Supply From COVAX Assured

Trinidad and Tobago recorded close to 300 new COVID cases as of 4pm Thursday.

And while this is less than the record high of 399 new Covid cases reported Wednesday, the death toll has risen again and is now just over 190.

PTSC Driver Positive For COVID

Five PTSC drivers are now in quarantine after one driver tested positive for COVID-19. However the Public Transport Service Corporation is assuring the travelling public that no bus routes will be affected.

TTRNA: One Nurse To 45 COVID Patients

President of the Nurses Association, Idi Stuart, is telling the public: We don't have six more days - the system is already overwhelmed. Stuart says at this time, there is only one nurse to Forty-Five COVID patients in hospital