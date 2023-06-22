International: US Coast Guard says five major pieces of Titanic submersible have been found and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel. The owner of the vessel says it’s believed that all aboard have died. Details in the TV6 News@7. 

UPDATE ON LOST SUB

