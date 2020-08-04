Unmasking The Vote, we head to Tobago West, where incumbent PNM candidate Shamfa Cudjoe is hoping for a second term. Elizabeth Williams spoke with some residents of Tobago West and has this report.
Unmasking the Vote: Tobago West Vote
Tags
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Government has taken a decision to suspend all SEA classes leading up to the August 20th Exam which remains in place.
Wednesday morning the Ministry of Works commissioned the Valencia to Toco Roundabout - the first phase of the Valencia to Toco Roadway project.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is accusing the United National Congress of trying to bribe voters.
United National Congress' Member of Parliament Roodal Moonilal is alleging that the People's National Movement administration has been removing sensitive and important documents from the Office of the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley sought to caution and in some way warn La Brea residents concerning their choice for governance...
A colossal mess, is how OWTU president Ancel Roget on Wednesday called the overall acquisition process for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- UNC Promises To Build Dome
- Unmasking the Vote: Tobago West Vote
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 05th August 2020
- Roget Uses ‘N’ Word To Describe Editors
- Vote PNM for Toco Sea Port
- Rowley Accuses UNC of Bribery
- Moonilal Alleges PNM Removing Files From OPM
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 04th August 2020
- Progressive Party Threatens Legal Action Against EBC
- Morning Edition August 5th 2020