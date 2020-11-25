The United Nations Human Rights Office, based in Geneva is speaking out against the deportation of the group of Venezuelans, and the children in particular who after being escorted out of the country on Sunday returned by boat and re-entered illegally at Los Iros beach yesterday.
UN spokesperson, Liz Throssell says in a statement:
"We are deeply concerned at the decision by Trinidad and Tobago to deport 16 Venezuelan children and nine adults at the same time as an application was being lodged against their removal.
She adds: All refugees and migrants, regardless of status, are entitled to the respect and protection of their human rights. With regard to refugee and migrant children, States have a special duty of care - the best interests of the child must be a primary consideration in all decisions affecting them.
Miss Throssell goes on to say: Children should never be forcibly deported based on their, or their parents', migration status. The pre-condition to any return involving a child is that an independent and impartial decision has been taken, involving child protection officials, and that a return is a sustainable solution that will ensure the rights, welfare and best interests of the child.
We therefore call on the Trinidad and Tobago authorities to safeguard the human rights of refugee and migrant children regardless of their status and ensure access to due process.