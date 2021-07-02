As countries and blocs iron out their vaccine passports, some are not accepting certain brands of Covid vaccines as proof of vaccination.

The European Union recently announced it will not be accepting the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute India, known as Covishield.

This vaccine is the one being widely used in smaller countries -- including T&T and would preclude many taking the Sinopharm and AZ shot from restriction-free movement through those countries and the removal of entry bans, quarantine obligation and testing.

The opposition quizzes government in the lower house about its moves to alleviate the situation.

The Health Minister says T&T will continue to use W.H.O. approved vaccines.

The Health Minister says the opposition's glee in trying to sabotage the Government's vaccination programme is obvious.

He calls the situation fluid, dynamic and subject to policy decisions across the world.

