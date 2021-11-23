And at the UNC's Virtual Monday Night Forum, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar revealed that in her capacity as Opposition Leader, she has written to several international organisations, about what the Opposition perceives as attacks against our democracy, perpetrated by the sitting government. One of these bodies is Parliamentarians for Global Action, based in New York City, where the global headquarters of the United Nations is located. She read an excerpt from their response to her concerns.
The Parliamentarians for Global Action is also quoted to have indicated that they will look into the claims and take appropriate action under PGA's Democratic Renewal and Human Rights Campaign. The Opposition Leader says this is but another way in which the Opposition intends to keep the People's Revolution alive.