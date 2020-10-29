Public Administration and Digital Transformation Minister Allyson West says while the UNC was in office, it showed an interest in one of the very buildings that it says is the subject of an alleged conflict of interest regarding Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Minister West spoke on the matter during a news conference today in response to claims made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Minister West said there were 17 recusals by Attorney General Al-Rawi concerning Cabinet deliberations referred to by the Opposition Leader.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Andre Sooklal Feature

Andre Sooklal Feature

He's involved in cricket and football, but more behind the scenes.

The gentleman is none other than Trinbago Knight Riders content consultant Andre Sooklal, for whom the work never stops.

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Have you noticed a new mole appearing on your skin recently or a change in the appearance of an existing mole? If you have, its usually the first sign of melanoma developing. Not sure what that is? Here's more in this report from Seigonie Mohammed.

Your Best Self Workout PT 2

Your Best Self Workout PT 2

Last week we gave you tips on how to properly train with weights at home but if weight training is not your thing there are several execrising you can do to get in shape.