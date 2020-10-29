Public Administration and Digital Transformation Minister Allyson West says while the UNC was in office, it showed an interest in one of the very buildings that it says is the subject of an alleged conflict of interest regarding Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
Minister West spoke on the matter during a news conference today in response to claims made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Minister West said there were 17 recusals by Attorney General Al-Rawi concerning Cabinet deliberations referred to by the Opposition Leader.