The United National Congress will begin the screening process for Local Government Election candidates this Thursday (July 11th).
The party says its first phase will be held at the UNC’s Eastern Regional Office in Tunapuna where they will screen candidates for the Sangre Grande and Arima Regional Corporations.
Screening for the Tunapuna/ Piarco Regional Corporation will take place on Friday.
On Saturday, the party will screen candidates for the southside. Candidates for Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation and the San Fernando City Corporation will be screened. These will be held at the party's South Regional Office.
All screenings are set to begin at 3pm at the various locations.