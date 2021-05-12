The UNC is taking credit for the US government donating two field hospitals, to help T&T with the fight against COVID-19.
In a release, this afternoon, the UNC said... the donations follow a call made by Opposition Leader -- Kamla Persad-Bissessar, at a UNC's Virtual Platform.
That call was for T&T's government to ask the U.S. and other first world nations, for hospital mobile units to deal with a possible COVID bed shortage.
The Opposition Leader made the call on Monday night.
The field hospital, in Couva, was set up earlier today -- Wednesday.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has responded to the UNC, calling them "shameless liars."
On his Facebook page, a short while ago, Dr. Rowley said, -- Attempting to take political credit for Government work, that had NOTHING TO DO WITH THEM!
How can anyone ever trust these people?"
Meanwhile, on Facebook... National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds, said the decision to import two field hospitals was taken "weeks ago."