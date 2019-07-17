Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar says that Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley should resign following the Commissioner of Police's announcement that the emails raised in 'Emailgate' were fake.
In a media release this afternoon, the UNC called it "disgraceful that Keith Rowley used the cloak of the Parliament to hoodwink the country for political gain, towards the direct purpose of creating a sense of panic and distrust to a sitting Government."
The party is accusing the Prime Minister of using fraud and deception to gain political points.
The longstanding investigation was conclude by Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith at this week's media briefing.