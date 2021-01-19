The United National Congress says the government was never committed to selling the refinery to Patriotic Energies.
Commenting on the government's announcement, the UNC says, it should come as no surprise that Patriotic's bid was rejected and is asking why was Patriotic selected as the preferred bidder in the first place against the backdrop of not having a secure means of payment.
Furthermore, the UNC sums up the government's optimism about finalisation of the deal in the latter part of 2019 as baseless promises and election gimmickry.
The UNC says, if the government was really serious matters surrounding the sale of the refinery would have been dealt with before the general election. The party says that would have assisted in mitigating the forex problem, as well as rising unemployment.
The UNC is accusing the government of putting politics above the people adding that the situation has only served to worsen the state of the Refinery which has been closed since 2018.
The UNC feels this would result in a higher cost of restarting, posing a further hindrance to potential buyers and it views the new developments as government's betrayal of the citizens.
The UNC is calling on the Prime Minister to resign.